Sudanese activists call for escalation after deadliest day since coup

Opponents of the coup in Sudan vowed on Thursday to step up protests after 15 civilians were reported killed in the deadliest day yet since last month's takeover, risking more confrontation as the junta shows no sign of backing down.

More than three weeks since General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan derailed Sudan's transition towards civilian rule, pro-democracy activists are facing an increasingly dangerous struggle in the streets. The deaths on Wednesday, tallied by medics aligned with the protest movement, bring the toll since the October 25 coup to at least 39.

The latest violence drew condemnation from Western states which have suspended economic assistance since the coup. Despite the economic pressure - Sudan desperately needs aid - efforts to mediate a way out of the crisis have stalled.

A senior U.S. State Department official said it was "a really critical moment," expressing a "somewhat positive" feeling about recent talks held by Assistant Secretary of State Molly Phee in Khartoum, "which I know, seems counterintuitive."

Protesters described police behaviour during Wednesday's protests as more aggressive than before, the latest sign that the military is looking to entrench its position. The military has said peaceful protests are allowed.

Confrontations continued on Thursday in Khartoum's twin city Bahri, which had seen the worst of Wednesday's violence. A witness said security forces fired tear gas and live bullets as they removed barricades erected by protesters, who were dispersing and regrouping as they tried to protect them.

A witness in Omdurman, across the Nile, said forces were removing barricades, using tear gas and arresting protesters.

A group of neighbourhood resistance committees coordinating the protest movement in east Khartoum announced in a statement "open escalation" against the coup.

"Now we are making consultations among the resistance committees about upping the escalation against the coup," a senior member of the committees said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The United Nations condemned the repeated use of excessive force against peaceful demonstrators, calling on the de facto authorities and security forces to exercise restraint, refrain from further rights violations, and release all those detained since the coup, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.