Africa

Three convicted militants recaptured after Kenya prison break

19 November 2021 - 09:26 By Humphrey Malalo
Eight people who worked at the prison were arraigned on Tuesday over their role in the escape, according to a document from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Eight people who worked at the prison were arraigned on Tuesday over their role in the escape, according to a document from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

Three convicted militants, one of whom had taken part in a 2015 attack that killed 148 people, were recaptured on Thursday after they escaped from a maximum security prison in Nairobi, the directorate of criminal investigations said.

The three men were arrested as they tried to make their way to Somalia and were now being brought back to the Kenyan capital, the Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, told Reuters.

The escapees included Mohamed Ali Abikar, sentenced to 41 years for a 2015 attack on Garissa University in eastern Kenya that killed 148 people, mostly students.

The two other escapees from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison were Joseph Juma Odhiambo, jailed for trying to join Somali militant Islamist group al Shabaab in 2019, and Musharaf Abdalla Akhulunga, arrested for his participation in a foiled 2012 attack on parliament.

Police had described all three escapees as "dangerous" and offered a 60 million Kenyan shilling ($535,240) reward for information that could lead to their recapture.

The group raised suspicions when they sought directions to Boni Forest, close to the Somali border, the Daily Nation reported. The escapees looked dishevelled and one was limping, the Daily Nation said, quoting witnesses.

On Wednesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta sacked the country's prisons boss Wycliffe Ogallo over the escape, Kenyatta's office said in a statement.

Eight people who worked at the prison were arraigned on Tuesday over their role in the escape, according to a document from the Director of Public Prosecutions seen by Reuters.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Kenyan police say three 'dangerous' inmates flee maximum security prison

A Kenyan serving a 41-year sentence for involvement in one of the country's worst militant attacks escaped from a maximum security prison on Monday, ...
News
2 days ago

Nigerian forces recapture 114 from mass jailbreak

A total of 114 of the 266 inmates who escaped from a Nigerian prison on Sunday have been recaptured, the prison service said on Tuesday.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa provides four-strong shortlist for chief justice position South Africa
  2. 'Lord, please let him live': Wife distraught at shooting of husband in guest ... South Africa
  3. ‘Sick joke’ — Carl Niehaus and others weigh in on De Klerk mourning period and ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Schoolgirl kidnapped in Mayfair: 'They called her by her name' South Africa
  5. 600 days of lockdown: IRR asks Ramaphosa for answers on state of disaster ... South Africa

Latest Videos

“The President said I’m his favourite”: Rebecca Malope — National Orders
Tearful Bafana players speak of heartbreak at Ghana loss, alleged referee bias