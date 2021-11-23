First Covid-19 vaccine doses donated by EU begin arriving in Africa- GAVI

The first of nearly 100-million doses of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines being donated by the European Union by year-end have begun arriving in African countries, a statement by the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Monday.

Belgium negotiated the deal as part of the bloc's overall pledge to share at least 500-million doses with low and lower-middle income countries by mid-2022, the Geneva-based group, which leads the COVAX initiative, said in a statement.