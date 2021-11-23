Africa

First Covid-19 vaccine doses donated by EU begin arriving in Africa- GAVI

23 November 2021 - 11:00 By Stephanie Nebehay
Belgium negotiated the deal as part of the bloc's overall pledge to share at least 500-million doses with low and lower-middle income countries by mid-2022, the Geneva-based group, which leads the COVAX initiative, said in a statement.
Image: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

The first of nearly 100-million doses of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines being donated by the European Union by year-end have begun arriving in African countries, a statement by the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Monday.

"The first doses have reached Niger, with more doses arriving in a number of countries this week," Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission president, said in the statement that also listed Guinea Conakry, Mauritania, the Central African Republic, Djibouti, Nigeria, Togo and the Republic of Congo.

Reuters

