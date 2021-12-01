Want a Christmas bonus? Get the vaccine first, Malawi bank tells staff

First Capital Bank Malawi is offering Christmas bonuses to fully vaccinated staff and warned that those still holding out against Covid-19 inoculations risk missing out on annual bonuses next year, according to a circular seen by Bloomberg.

More than half of the lender’s 655 employees have already received shots, according to the November 30 circular by CEO Jaco Viljoen that was confirmed by group head of marketing andcommunications Dennis Mambure.

All inoculated staff who provide vaccination cards to human resources by December 15 will receive two weeks of basic pay as part of December salaries, Viljoen said.