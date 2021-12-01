Africa

Want a Christmas bonus? Get the vaccine first, Malawi bank tells staff

01 December 2021 - 14:12 By Godfrey Marawanyika
All inoculated staff who provide vaccination cards to human resources by December 15 will receive two weeks of basic pay as part of December salaries.
All inoculated staff who provide vaccination cards to human resources by December 15 will receive two weeks of basic pay as part of December salaries.
Image: Bloomberg

First Capital Bank Malawi is offering Christmas bonuses to fully vaccinated staff and warned that those still holding out against Covid-19 inoculations risk missing out on annual bonuses next year, according to a circular seen by Bloomberg.

More than half of the lender’s 655 employees have already received shots, according to the November 30 circular by CEO Jaco Viljoen that was confirmed by group head of marketing andcommunications Dennis Mambure.

All inoculated staff who provide vaccination cards to human resources by December 15 will receive two weeks of basic pay as part of December salaries, Viljoen said. 

“The annual performance bonuses are awarded at management’s discretion, and we also advise that if the bonuses are approved by the board in March 2022, staff who don’t have proof of vaccination will not be eligible for bonus allocation,” according to the letter.

By end-November, Malawi had administered a total of 1.41-million vaccine doses and recorded 61,901 confirmed cases of Covid-19, according to the World Health Organisation. Twice the Southern Africa nation has had to destroy thousands of doses that were due to expire after low uptake.

First Capital Bank Malawi is wholly owned by FMBCapital Holdings, which also has operations in Botswana, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

READ MORE :

WHO's Tedros warns against over-reaction to Omicron

The head of the World Health Organisation voiced concern on Tuesday that some countries were introducing blanket measures against the Omicron ...
News
3 hours ago

Moderna warning that jabs won’t stop Omicron sends markets into free fall

CEO says it’s unlikely the shots will be as effective against the new variant as they were against Delta
World
18 hours ago

Which countries have banned SA travellers due to Omicron?

The list of countries that have banned SA travellers continues to grow due to the new Covid-19 variant Omicron.
News
1 day ago

Omicron variant was detected in the Netherlands before SA flights

The Covid-19 Omicron variant was detected in the Netherlands before two flights arrived from SA last week, Dutch health officials said on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  2. Ace Magashule’s R25m Turkish debt News
  3. WATCH | Elephant charges game vehicle as students scurry to safety South Africa
  4. Private schools offering hefty fee discounts for 2022 News
  5. Legal bid to stop Prince Misuzulu’s ‘secret’ coronation South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...