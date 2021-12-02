Zimbabwe finds first omicron case after announcing quarantine

Zimbabwe has identified its first case of the omicron variant of Covid-19, a day after announcing a 10-day mandatory quarantine of all travellers entering the country.

“We are doing the genomic sequencing,” Vice-president Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the Southern African nation’s health minister, told a meeting of farmers on Thursday in the capital, Harare.

“We have already identified that we now have it in the country,” he said.