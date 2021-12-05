Africa

Gambia opposition rejects partial election results

05 December 2021 - 20:53 By Pap Saine, Bate Felix and Edward McAllister
Gambia's President Adama Barrow speaks to the media after voting during the presidential election in Banjul on December 4 2021. Three opposition candidates have rejected early results that show Barrow with a commanding lead.
Gambia's President Adama Barrow speaks to the media after voting during the presidential election in Banjul on December 4 2021. Three opposition candidates have rejected early results that show Barrow with a commanding lead.
Image: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Three opposition candidates have rejected the partial results of Gambia's election that show President Adama Barrow with a commanding lead, they said in a statement, citing an unusual delay in tallying the votes.

Earlier on Sunday, Barrow was on course for a resounding election win, partial results indicated, that could help to draw a line under recent political turmoil.

Saturday's vote was the first in 27 years without disgraced former president Yahya Jammeh, who lives in exile in Equatorial Guinea after refusing to accept defeat to Barrow in 2016.

Jammeh, whose 22-year rule over the tiny nation of 2.5-million people was characterised by killings and torture of political opponents, had tried to persuade supporters to vote for an opposition coalition in telephoned speeches that were relayed to campaign rallies. But his lingering influence was not enough to dent Barrow's showing.

The president, who only needs to win more votes than the second-placed candidate, won 36 of the first 41 constituencies announced, taking 315,547 votes.

His nearest rival, political veteran Ousainou Darboe, had 133,177 votes, with four other candidates far behind. Only 12 constituencies remained to be announced.

The election was seen as a test of Gambia's democratic progress and its ability to leave the Jammeh era behind.

Barrow's first term was marked by the coronavirus pandemic, which damaged an economy that relies heavily on tourism, as well as exports of peanuts and fish.

Reuters

READ MORE:

David Mabuza to reaffirm African unity in Aids conference address

Deputy President David Mabuza is expected to reaffirm SA’s commitment to greater unity of the African continent at the 21st International Conference ...
News
5 hours ago

Renowned Zimbabwean human rights activist Dewa Mavhinga has died

Mavhinga documented human rights violations during the turbulent and violent final years of the Robert Mugabe government.
News
10 hours ago

Economic development is focus for Cyril Ramaphosa during Ghana visit

SA and Ghana sign agreements to advance an African economic integration and development agenda.
Politics
12 hours ago

Ivory Coast fetes Ramaphosa, but Nigeria demands tough action on xenophobia

Before President Cyril Ramaphosa was received with much pomp and ceremony in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, his delegation held difficult conversations in ...
News
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blade Nzimande orders probe of ‘bogus honorary degrees’ after Shauwn Mkhize ... South Africa
  2. Travel ban cancellations — a world of hurt for everyone Consumer Live
  3. 33 trafficking victims rescued in Midrand, 65 others ‘sold for R17k each’ South Africa
  4. Prasa desperate to fire Zondo commission witnesses Politics
  5. Fake car auctions and disappearing data: Wendy Knowler’s 'watch-outs of the ... Consumer Live

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell