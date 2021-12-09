Africa

Botswana, one of the first countries to detect Omicron, sees no rise in hospitalisations

09 December 2021 - 11:30 By Brian Benza
The Omicron variant can partially evade the protection from two doses of the vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, the research head of a laboratory at the Africa Health Research Institute in South Africa said on Tuesday, reporting the results of a small, limited study.
The Omicron variant can partially evade the protection from two doses of the vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, the research head of a laboratory at the Africa Health Research Institute in South Africa said on Tuesday, reporting the results of a small, limited study.
Image: REUTERS/Amit Dave

Botswana has not seen a rise in Covid-19 hospitalisations despite being one of the first countries to detect the Omicron variant, and has managed to fully vaccinate 71% of its 1.3-million eligible population, the health minister said on Wednesday.

The heavily mutated variant has caused alarm among scientists and governments and is widely expected to become dominant because of its high transmissibility. It has spread to at least 57 countries.

"Currently we only have one person in ICU (intensive care). But there is a trend that we have noticed which is that those that get seriously ill have not been vaccinated," Health Minister Edwin Dikoloti told a news conference.

The World Health Organisation said in its weekly epidemiological report on Wednesday that more data was needed to assess the severity of disease caused by the Omicron variant and whether its mutations might reduce protection from vaccine-derived immunity.

The number of reported Covid-19 cases in South Africa doubled in the week to December 5 to more than 62,000 and "very large" increases in incidence have been seen in Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Lesotho.

The Omicron variant can partially evade the protection from two doses of the vaccine produced by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, the research head of a laboratory at the Africa Health Research Institute in South Africa said on Tuesday, reporting the results of a small, limited study.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Study suggests Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine may only partially protect against Omicron

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus can partially evade the protection from two doses of Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine, the ...
News
1 day ago

Omicron reported in 57 countries, hospitalisations set to rise: WHO

The Omicron variant has been reported in 57 nations and the number of patients needing hospitalisation is likely to rise as it spreads, the World ...
News
23 hours ago

Omicron threat may be countered with additional dose of Covid-19 vaccine

The earliest studies on Omicron are in and the glimpse they’re providing is cautiously optimistic: while vaccines like the one made by Pfizer Inc and ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. I’m sorry I killed Hani, I now reject apartheid and have gone back to my ... South Africa
  2. SA’s Gripen fighter jets ‘grounded’ — report South Africa
  3. Hunt for Ekurhuleni R63m lotto winner who played hours before the draw South Africa
  4. Scientist who first sequenced Omicron worried by speed of change Africa
  5. NPA accuses Ace Magashule of trying to delay his corruption trial South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...
Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament