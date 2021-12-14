Africa

Armed robbers steal 130kg of gold carbon in Zimbabwe

14 December 2021 - 17:54 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO
The Zimbabwe Republic Police said eight robbers attacked security guards at the mine. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

A gold mine in Zimbabwe has been robbed of 130kg of gold carbon worth about $62,000 (roughly R996,695) by a gang of armed robbers.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said eight robbers attacked security guards at the mine.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of robbery which occurred at Atlas 16 Gold Mine [last week] . Eight unknown suspects armed with knives and iron bars attacked two security guards on duty at the mine and tied them up with barbed wire before stealing 130kg of gold carbon.”

Zimbabwe has seen an increase in armed robberies targeting mines and business premises. In another robbery at the Eldorado Mine gold elution plant in Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West, a gang of robbers armed with iron bars disarmed a security guard and stole gold loaded wire wool worth more than $82,000 (roughly R1,315,102).

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi told TimesLIVE most robberies were inside jobs.

“Indications suggest criminals have inside information concerning mining sites and companies who keep large sums of money or gold on the premises. Mine owners need to step up security. Many people also keep large amounts of cash at home, making them a target for criminals. The banking sector needs to encourage individuals to use the bank,” said Nyathi.

TimesLIVE

