Nigeria to destroy 1-million expired Covid-19 vaccines: official

Shuaib said the country had been accepting vaccines with short shelf lives from international donor nations in an attempt to use them quickly and provide some level of protection for Nigerian due to vaccine scarcity in the past.

Shuaib said Nigeria will no longer accept vaccines with a short shelf life, citing a presidential committee decision.

Last week, Reuters reported that around one million Covid-19 vaccines were estimated to have expired in Nigeria last month without being used.

Still, the World Health Organisation's vaccine director Kate O'Brien said in a briefing on Thursday the proportion of wasted doses is smaller in countries receiving doses through COVAX than in many high-income countries.

Reuters