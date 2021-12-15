Africa

SA has not changed its mind on Zimbabwean exemption permit: home affairs

15 December 2021 - 16:22 By Sharon Mazingaizo
There has been no change to the decision not to extend the permits. File image.
Image: 123RF/ Instinia

The SA government's decision not to extend the Zimbabwean exemption permit (ZEP) remains in place.

Reports earlier this week said the decision taken last month had been scrapped.

On November 25, the SA government announced the ZEP, which ends on December 31, will not be extended. Nearly 180,000 Zimbabweans who hold the permit were given a grace period of 12 months to migrate to other permits.

Confusion arose when some media reported the decision had been reversed.

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi said in an interview with Radio 702 there has been no change to the decision not to extend the permits.

“What we have withdrawn is a circular issued by officials in the department after the cabinet decision, a circular which purports to explain to the banks what they must do. But the initial decision about Zimbabweans’ exemption permits ... nothing has changed and nothing is going to change. It still stands,” said Motsoaledi.

Home affairs also confirmed to TimesLIVE via a text message that the cabinet decision had not changed. 

The circular relates to instructions to banks to close the accounts of ZEP holders by December 31.

A notice on the home affairs website read: “Kindly note that Immigration Directive No 10 of 2021 is withdrawn. The contents of this Immigration Directive must please be brought to the attention of all officials and applicants concerned.”

Advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders in SA, told TimesLIVE the withdrawal of the circular was a victory.

“The withdrawal of that directive, though cabinet’s decision not to extend the permits still stands, is a victory for ZEP holders."

TimesLIVE

