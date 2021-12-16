Nigeria’s Ventures Platform closes new $40m fund

Nigeria’s Ventures Platform rallied investors including the nation’s sovereign wealth fund to conclude a first close of a $40m (R640m) fund, months after it made a 20-fold profit from exiting a payments start-up.

Other investors in the fund include Shola Akinlade, the co-founder of Paystack, the Nigerian payments company which Ventures Platform exited after it was bought by Stripe at $200m (R3.2bn) last year. UAC Nigeria, a conglomerate, and VFD Group, a financial services company also participated.

“This first round is majority local capital, which is also strategically important because it de-risks foreign capital,” Ventures Platform founding partner Kola Aina said in an interview. A second round, with global institutional investors, may be closed “in early 2022,” he said.

Mostly Nigerian investors participated in the fund-raising, showing the nation’s startups ecosystem is maturing. Ventures Platform’s 20-fold return from its 2016 investment in Paystack, has shown locals, who hitherto sought opportunities in oil, trading and real estate or took it offshore, that there’s money to be made in technology.