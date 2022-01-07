ANALYSIS-Sudan transition needs reset after civilian leader's exit puts military back in driving seat

The resignation of Sudan's prime minister puts the military firmly back in control of the country but facing a population angry that its hopes for democratic rule have been set back yet again.

Unless a new course towards a transition and credible elections can be charted, more instability within and beyond Sudanese borders is likely, analysts and diplomats say.

After his government was dissolved in a coup in October, Abdalla Hamdok had returned in a bid to salvage a transitional power-sharing arrangement between the military and civilians that was struck following Omar al-Bashir's overthrow in a 2019 uprising. The autocratic Bashir had ruled Sudan for three decades.

Hamdok departs leaving the country cut off from international economic support, jolted by frequent antimilitary protests, and threatened by resurgent violence and displacement in the western region of Darfur.

His efforts towards a transition fell apart due to the withdrawal of promised support from some political factions and his inability to halt violence against protesters, said a Sudanese mediator involved in talks before and after Hamdok's return.

Most of the fractured civilian coalition that agreed to share power based on a 2019 constitutional declaration says publicly that it will not negotiate with the military.

“The only thing we have to say to them is go back to your barracks,” said a member of a local resistance committee in Khartoum.

That could leave the military to appoint loyalists to a new administration, building on nominations of Bashir era veterans that it made after its takeover and that Hamdok partially rolled back.

“The military will name a government unless the civilians get it together and meet them,” said the mediator, speaking on condition of anonymity. “I think in the end people will sit together, and go back to the constitutional declaration, and see how they can adjust it.”

The military said after the coup that it wanted elections in 2023. It says it is committed to a transition towards democracy.

But the takeover deepened distrust of the military among civilian parties, while the protest movement led by the resistance committees has always opposed any political role for the army.