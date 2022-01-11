Africa

Power restored in Kenya after nationwide outage

11 January 2022 - 18:05 By George Obulutsa
Kenya Power is the country's sole electricity distributor. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/alexandersr

Power supply has been restored in all parts of Kenya, which earlier experienced a nationwide outage after a high-voltage transmission line connecting the capital broke, state-controlled utility Kenya Power said on Tuesday.

Kenya Power reported a blackout occurred at 6.45am SA time after towers supporting a high-voltage power line connecting the capital to the Kiambere hydroelectric dam collapsed.

A company spokesperson confirmed the outage was nationwide.

It said as of 1.35pm SA time power had been restored in all parts of the country except in three administrative regions, know as counties. This supply was expected back by 2pm.

"Work has also commenced to reconstruct the collapsed electricity towers," Kenya Power said.

Kenya Power is the country's sole electricity distributor and the bulk of its power comes from Kenya Electricity Generating Company.

In May 2020, Kenya experienced a similar nationwide outage after a section of a high-voltage power line that transmits power to Nairobi from the Olkaria geothermal power plants, some 75km from Nairobi, broke.

In late December, a section of another transmission line known as Loyaingalani-Suswa  collapsed, knocking out some power supply and leading to power rationing in parts of the country while it was repaired.

Reuters

