Sadc leaders meet in Malawi to review Mozambique deployment

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Southern African Development Community (Sadc) heads of states are on Wednesday participating in an extraordinary summit in Malawi to review the deployment of soldiers in Mozambique.

Addressing a two-day extraordinary organ troika summit, held together with countries contributing personnel, Ramaphosa on Tuesday said the region will continue to fight acts of terrorism and violent extremism in parts of Cabo Delgado province.

The meeting, chaired by Sadc chair Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, takes place six months after the regional bloc approved the deployment of the soldiers to Mozambique.

“As a region, we resolved that acts of terrorism and violent extremism that have led to loss of lives, property and displacement of people, especially women and children, cannot be allowed to continue without a proportionate response,” said Ramaphosa.

The aim of the deployment is to “neutralise the terrorist threat and restore security to create a secure environment, strengthen and maintain peace and security, and restore public security, law and order in affected areas.”

When the regional leaders met in October last year, they agreed to extend the Sadc mission in Mozambique (Samim) deployment until January 15 at a cost of almost R1bn to the SA taxpayer.