Africa

Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa forms new political party

25 January 2022 - 14:47 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO
Nelson Chamisa says Citizens Coalition for Change is 'the start of a new trajectory in Zimbabwe'. File photo.
Image: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has formed a new political party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Chamisa abandoned the MDC Alliance name after MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora claimed he was in charge of the MDC Alliance ahead of by-elections in March.

Addressing a press conference in Harare on Monday, Chamisa said the political party was charting a new course, and was start of a “new trajectory” in Zimbabwe.

“We are putting citizens back at the centre. A new great Zimbabwe is being born. We are here, we are having a new entity, a new organisation. We have left the past. We represent new hope, joy, freedom. The new baby is called Citizens Coalition for Change,” he said.

The party will use yellow as its colour instead of the MDC’s red. Its symbol will be a raised hand with its index finger pointing up.

Chamisa told TimesLIVE the CCC was a citizen movement owned by Zimbabweans.

“We have a fresh momentum and new values and our aim is to transform lives. We are going to restore the dignity of the people of Zimbabwe. The citizens are taking centre stage of the party in matters of nation building and policy making.”

The opposition leader with the largest following in the country won 44.3% of the votes in the 2018 presidential election against incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 50.8%

TimesLIVE

