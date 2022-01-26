Aid teams on high alert as tropical storm Ana hits northern Mozambique

Humanitarian organisations in northern Mozambique have deployed teams to undertake assessments and respond to community needs after tropical storm “Ana” made landfall in the area.

Ana made landfall in Angoche, Mozambique, on Monday and continued on a westward track, through the extreme southern parts of Malawi towards Tete in Mozambique.

Aid workers are concerned that the tropical storm could cause extensive damage and displace thousands of people.

Teams from the Mozambican Red Cross Society and its partner, the International Federation of the Red Cross, and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) are helping those affected.

The IFRC says it has released 140,041 Swiss francs (about R2.3m) from its disaster relief emergency fund to support local preparedness efforts and to prepare to support 20,000 people in the aftermath of the storm. It said it expected a further 100,000 people to receive recovery assistance after the storm.

Naemi Heita, acting head of the IFRC Maputo cluster delegation, is overseeing emergency preparedness efforts.

“Preparedness is key, it lessens the affect of disasters on the vulnerable families and communities, we are proud to have a national society that has been putting preparedness measures in place through its committed staff and volunteers on the ground in anticipation of this storm,” Heita said.

In the provinces of Nampula and Zambezia, the Mozambican Red Cross Society has mobilised more than 630 volunteers to share early warning information to at-risk communities.

It said volunteers were providing emergency assistance to those affected.

The society said in addition to the immediate affect of the storm, concerns around food security continue to worsen as the region experiences recurrent flooding.

It said this has severely affected the livelihoods of more than 20,000 families reliant on agriculture.

The situation is expected to worsen as the tropical storm continues.

