Aid teams on high alert as tropical storm Ana hits northern Mozambique

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
26 January 2022 - 18:15
The damage after tropical cyclone Eloise in Beira, Mozambique in 2019. Aid teams are on the ground in northern Mozambique to to provide support after tropical storm 'Ana' made landfall in the country on Monday. File photo.
Image: Reuters

Humanitarian organisations in northern Mozambique have deployed teams to undertake assessments and respond to community needs after tropical storm  “Ana” made landfall in the area.

Ana made landfall in Angoche, Mozambique, on Monday and continued on a westward track, through the extreme southern parts of Malawi towards Tete in Mozambique.

Aid workers are concerned that the tropical storm could cause extensive damage and displace thousands of people.

Teams from the Mozambican Red Cross Society and its partner, the International Federation of the Red Cross, and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) are helping those affected.

The IFRC says it has released 140,041 Swiss francs (about R2.3m) from its disaster relief emergency fund to support local preparedness efforts and to prepare to support 20,000 people in the aftermath of the storm. It said it expected a further 100,000 people to receive recovery assistance after the storm.

Naemi Heita, acting head of the IFRC Maputo cluster delegation, is overseeing emergency preparedness efforts.

“Preparedness is key, it lessens the affect of disasters on the vulnerable families and communities, we are proud to have a national society that has been putting preparedness measures in place through its committed staff and volunteers on the ground in anticipation of this storm,” Heita said.

In the provinces of Nampula and Zambezia, the Mozambican Red Cross Society has mobilised more than 630 volunteers to share early warning information to at-risk communities.

It said volunteers were providing emergency assistance to those affected.

The society said in addition to the immediate affect of the storm, concerns around food security continue to worsen as the region experiences recurrent flooding.

It said this has severely affected the livelihoods of more than 20,000 families reliant on agriculture.

The situation is expected to worsen as the tropical storm continues. 

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Storm Ana kills at least three people in Mozambique and Malawi, scores of homes destroyed

The storm has also triggered major power cuts in Malawi.
News
10 hours ago

Tropical storm Ana has ‘weakened significantly’

Malawi should see some relief from the rain, but heavy showers will persist in central Mozambique and reach Zimbabwe on Wednesday.
News
4 hours ago

Brace for a bumpy ride, KZN. You could be in for severe tropical cyclones

Coast could be pounded by storms, with possibly disastrous implications for cities such as Durban and Richards Bay
News
1 week ago
