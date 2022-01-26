Storm Ana kills at least three people in Mozambique and Malawi, scores of homes destroyed

Tropical storm Ana has killed at least three people in Mozambique and Malawi after making landfall on Monday, bringing heavy rains and strong winds, authorities said, citing preliminary information.

Mozambique’s national institute for management and disaster risk reduction said two people had been killed and 66 injured, while 546 homes had been partially destroyed and 115 completely destroyed.

Malawi’s department of disaster management affairs said one person had died and 30 sustained injuries. Displaced households sought refuge from flooding in churches and schools.

The storm triggered major power cuts in Malawi, with its electricity generation company Egenco saying on Tuesday only 30% of the country’s installed capacity was available.

The Kapichira hydropower station was badly damaged. Egenco said the intake dam structure had been partly washed away during flash floods.