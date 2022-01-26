Africa

Storm Ana kills at least three people in Mozambique and Malawi, scores of homes destroyed

26 January 2022 - 08:29 By Reuters
The damage after Tropical Cyclone Eloise in Beira, Mozambique in 2019. Mozambique and other southern African countries have been repeatedly struck by severe storms and cyclones in recent years that have destroyed infrastructure and displaced large numbers of people.
The damage after Tropical Cyclone Eloise in Beira, Mozambique in 2019. Mozambique and other southern African countries have been repeatedly struck by severe storms and cyclones in recent years that have destroyed infrastructure and displaced large numbers of people.
Image: Reuters

Tropical storm Ana has killed at least three people in Mozambique and Malawi after making landfall on Monday, bringing heavy rains and strong winds, authorities said, citing preliminary information.

Mozambique’s national institute for management and disaster risk reduction said two people had been killed and 66 injured, while 546 homes had been partially destroyed and 115 completely destroyed.

Malawi’s department of disaster management affairs said one person had died and 30 sustained injuries. Displaced households sought refuge from flooding in churches and schools.

The storm triggered major power cuts in Malawi, with its electricity generation company Egenco saying on Tuesday only 30% of the country’s installed capacity was available.

The Kapichira hydropower station was badly damaged. Egenco said the intake dam structure had been partly washed away during flash floods.

Mozambique and other southern African countries have been repeatedly struck by severe storms and cyclones in recent years that have destroyed infrastructure and displaced large numbers of people.

Experts said the storms have become stronger as waters have warmed due to climate change, while rising sea levels have made low-lying coastal areas vulnerable.

Mozambique’s disaster institute estimated as many as 500,000 people could be affected by Ana, though the weather institute said it had weakened from a “moderate tropical storm” to a “tropical depression”.

The World Food Programme told Reuters one of its main concerns was that heavy rainfall and flooding during the agriculture season could lead to harvests being lost, causing a substantial rise in food prices.

“Ana marks the start of the southwest Indian Ocean cyclone season. According to forecasts more intense weather events can be expected in the next few months,” the WFP said, adding it was ready to provide food to affected people and logistics support for rescue and relief operations.

In 2019, Cyclone Idai and the deadly flood waters that followed it killed more than 1,000 people across Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Reporting by Manuel Mucari in Maputo, Alexander Winning in Johannesburg and Frank Phiri in Blantyre

READ MORE:

South Africans may not be in tune with the reality of climate change: survey

Nearly 60% of South Africans who took part in a climate reality barometer survey are optimistic the country will avert a climate crisis in their ...
News
21 hours ago

Residents relive hellish experience in flood-prone Ladysmith

In 1987 Feroza Kharva was 23 when her family stood on the roof of their home on King Street in the small town of Ladysmith in northern KwaZulu-Natal ...
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Most of us might be out of jobs: Bloemhof reeling after floods

Drone footage shows flooded homes as heavy rain causes havoc, prompting government to declare national disaster
News
5 days ago

Is SA heading for the wettest summer on record? Overflowing Vaal brings a flood of problems

Eighteen months ago, marina owner Kathy Manten was almost high and dry, with barely enough water in the Vaal Dam to keep her boats afloat.This week ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Specialist engineer arrested for 'siphoning R103m' from Absa bank South Africa
  2. ‘Ramaliar’ — Floyd Shivambu weighs in on Sisulu’s ‘apology’ South Africa
  3. Zuma will fall, rules Cape Town high court News
  4. Transnet shaken by leak of secret device News
  5. Sisulu out in the cold as NEC urges Ramaphosa to waste no time in dealing with ... News

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...