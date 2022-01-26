Africa

Three Kenya Power executives charged over national blackout

Police opened investigation, saying executives had neglected their duties

26 January 2022 - 13:58 By Humphrey Malalo
High-voltage electrical pylons on the outskirts of Kenya’s capital Nairobi.
High-voltage electrical pylons on the outskirts of Kenya’s capital Nairobi.
Image: Reuters/Thomas Mukoya via The Conversation

Three senior managers at state-controlled electricity distributor Kenya Power were on Wednesday charged with sabotage and negligence over a nationwide power outage earlier this month, court documents showed.

The case is the first time individuals in the east African nation have been charged over a power blackout, said Danstan Omari, a lawyer for the accused.

Kenyan homes and businesses were plunged into darkness on January 11 after a high-voltage transmission line connecting the capital Nairobi to a generation plant broke. Power was restored after several hours.

The firm blamed the outage on the collapse of some towers supporting a high-voltage line, but the police opened an investigation, saying some executives had neglected their duties, leading to the collapse of the towers.

Prosecutors accused the three of sabotage and negligence for failing to maintain the towers which support the high-voltage lines, the charge sheet showed.

Power restored in Kenya after nationwide outage

Power supply has been restored in all parts of Kenya, which earlier experienced a nationwide outage after a high-voltage transmission line connecting ...
News
2 weeks ago

They were also accused of failing to take action after damage to the towers was reported to them by members of the public weeks before the blackout.

The three denied the charges and the court freed them on a bond of 1-million shillings (about R133,000) each, and set the hearing of the case for the end of next month, Omari said.

Kenya Power said it could not comment on an ongoing court case.

The company is the country’s sole electricity distributor and the bulk of its power comes from Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen), which is the main producer.

In May 2020, Kenya experienced a similar nationwide outage after a section of a high-voltage power line that transmits power to Nairobi from the Olkaria geothermal power plants, about 75km from the capital, broke.

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta said people caught vandalising critical national infrastructure such as power lines were economic saboteurs who should be charged with treason.

Kenyatta ordered a temporary ban on the trading and exporting of scrap metal, blaming it for rampant vandalism.

Additional reporting by George Obulutsa

Reuters

READ MORE:

Tropical storm Ana has ‘weakened significantly’

Malawi should see some relief from the rain, but heavy showers will persist in central Mozambique and reach Zimbabwe on Wednesday.
News
45 minutes ago

From Algeria to Zim: how Africa’s autocratic elites cycle in and out of power

Regime changes driven more by the powerful political classes than by mass protests and popular opposition, study finds
Opinion & Analysis
18 hours ago

Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa forms new political party

Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has formed a new political party, Citizens Coalition for Change.
News
23 hours ago

Malawian president dissolves cabinet

Malawi's president Lazarus Chakwera has dissolved the country's entire cabinet on charges of corruption against three serving ministers, he said in ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Specialist engineer arrested for 'siphoning R103m' from Absa bank South Africa
  2. ‘Ramaliar’ — Floyd Shivambu weighs in on Sisulu’s ‘apology’ South Africa
  3. Zuma will fall, rules Cape Town high court News
  4. Transnet shaken by leak of secret device News
  5. How R4m theft fugitive hid in plain sight for two years News

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
‘We ate pap and meat’: Woman who lived with alleged R4m heist suspect tells of ...