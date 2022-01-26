Tropical storm Ana has ‘weakened significantly’
Currently situated over northern Zimbabwe, Ana is expected to move into southern Zambia on Thursday
The SA Weather Service says the tropical storm Ana is situated over northern Zimbabwe and is expected to move into southern Zambia on Thursday.
“As a result of this track, Malawi should see some relief from the rain. However, heavy showers will persist in central Mozambique and reach Zimbabwe today. By tomorrow, these showers will continue over central Mozambique and in places over Zambia and Zimbabwe,” it said.
The weather service said while Ana has weakened significantly due to friction from the land mass as well as the loss of moisture, heavy rain has caused havoc over central Mozambique and southern Malawi.
According to the weather service, even as Ana weakens, it is expected Malawi and Zambia could again experience heavy showers towards the end of the week and into the weekend.
“This situation will be exasperated by the saturated ground.
“On a local front, it has been relatively quiet in SA, due to the secondary impacts of a tropical low pressure in the Mozambique Channel. This is as a result of moisture being concentrated towards the low pressure, causing dry conditions over the country. However, the extreme outer bands of this low pressure are causing showers in Limpopo, but this is not expected to have a negative impact at this stage,” it said.
The weather service said for the rest of the country, a weak upper trough will result in thundershowers in the eastern parts by the end of the week.
“No warnings have been issued at this stage, and the weather service will continue to monitor the situation.”
Tropical low-pressure Ana developed on January 20 in the far eastern parts of the southwest Indian Ocean basin. While moving westwards, it intensified before making landfall over Madagascar on January 22.
By January 22, the low pressure entered the warm Mozambique Channel and again intensified, reaching moderate tropical low-pressure intensity. It was at this stage the low pressure system was assigned the name “Ana”.
Ana made landfall in Angoche, Mozambique, on January 24 and continued on a westward track, through the extreme southern parts of Malawi towards Tete in Mozambique.
Reuters reports the death toll from Ana has risen to at least 12 in Mozambique and Malawi.
TimesLIVE
