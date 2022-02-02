Africa

Ethiopian Airlines flies 737 MAX with passengers for first time since deadly crash

02 February 2022 - 13:00 By Dawit Endeshaw
The wing of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 plane is seen during a demonstration trip to resume flights over the skies of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, February 1, 2022.
The wing of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 plane is seen during a demonstration trip to resume flights over the skies of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, February 1, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Ethiopian Airlines flew passengers on a Boeing 737 MAX plane on Tuesday, but opinions are divided on its first flight using the model since a crash nearly three years ago forced regulators to ground the fleet globally.

In March 2019 a flight to Nairobi crashed in a field six minutes after take-off from Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa killing all 157 passengers and crew. The accident followed another incident five months earlier, when the same model crashed in Indonesia, killing 189 people.

The accidents exposed a problem with a system on the plane, and the model was grounded worldwide, costing Boeing some $20 billion and prompting court cases that exposed shortcomings with the certification process.

Tuesday's demonstration flight had journalists, diplomats and officials on board and was initially scheduled to reach neighbouring Kenya but remained within Ethiopia due to poor weather, officials on board said.

While airborne, acting CEO Esayas Woldemariam told reporters that commercial flights would resume after the demonstration.

“We made sure everything is in order, now we are doing...a demo flight so to speak. It is after this that we are availing it to commercial aviation,” said Esayas.

Some relatives of those killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash were angered by the decision to resume flying the 737 MAX.

“I will never fly in a MAX and certainly if I find myself booked into a MAX, I will have to cancel that flight,” said Tom Kabau, a Kenyan lawyer who lost his 29-year-old brother George in the crash.

A lawyer for victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 accused the airline of having failed families on many fronts.

“The families of those who lost loved ones in the crash... are extremely disappointed with the lack of leadership at the airlines that has failed them in many ways,” Robert Clifford of Clifford Law Offices, said in a statement to Reuters.

He added that the status of the airline's own investigation into the crash “remains unknown” after nearly three years.

Ethiopian Airlines said in a statement on January 22 that the decision to resume flights came “after intense recertification” by multiple regulatory bodies.

Ethiopia is among the last countries to return the 737 MAX to service; it is already flying in the US, Europe, China, Australia, Japan and Indonesia.

“We have taken enough time to monitor the design modification work and the more than 20 months of rigorous rectification process ... our pilots, engineers, aircraft technicians, cabin crew are confident of the safety of the fleet,” the airline's CEO Tewolde Gebremariam said in a December statement.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Absa fraud accused spent R200,000 on clothes in one day, court hears News
  2. Meet Tebogo Johane — the shack architect South Africa
  3. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  4. ‘You're a disgraceful leader’ — Inside Herman Mashaba’s spicy exchange with ... South Africa
  5. Pensioner murdered during hijacking in Linden was set to emigrate South Africa

Latest Videos

SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...
'Let's not have a Zuma law': Mpofu argues for prosecutor Billy Downer to be ...