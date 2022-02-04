Resurgence of unconstitutional change of governments in parts of Africa concerning: Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa has told African leaders they should continue to support the efforts of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) and the African Union's (AU) Peace and Security Council in the face of “unconstitutional changes to governments” on the continent.
“The promotion of democracy, human rights and good governance on our continent has become a particularly critical endeavour at this time.
“The resurgence of unconstitutional change of governments in parts of Africa is of concern, and we must continue to support the efforts of the Ecowas and the AU Peace and Security Council in this regard,” Ramaphosa said during the virtual 31st African Peer Review (APR) Forum of heads of states and government summit.
In his capacity as chair of the forum, Ramaphosa was thought to be referring to reports that a military coup in Burkina Faso had removed and detained President Roch Kaboré after unrest and anti-government protests.
Ramaphosa told heads of states that while the Covid-19 pandemic had wreaked havoc globally, the work of the APR Forum had continued throughout the crisis.
“This is testament to the resilience and endurance of this mechanism, as well as to the broad support it continues to receive from participating states.
“We know the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) is integral to our efforts to meet the aspirations of Agenda 2063 of a continent that is integrated, prosperous and peaceful.”
Ramaphosa said the summit will consider items and recommendations emanating from the 34th meeting of the APRM committee of focal points that took place last month.
“We will peer review a number of countries that have undergone extensive APRM review processes, namely the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Republic of Namibia, the Republic of Niger and the Republic of SA.
“It is a source of pride to SA that we were able to complete our country review during our tenure as chair of the APR Forum. This summit will also consider the targeted review of Kenya as well as the progress report of Uganda.
“An opportunity will also be afforded to the president of the Republic of Djibouti, His Excellency Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, to present his statement on the targeted review of his country, following on the 29th APR Forum Summit in February 2020.
“It is pleasing to note the Africa Governance Report 2021 is ready and will be presented to the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the AU that opens tomorrow.”
TimesLIVE
