Africa

Burkina Faso military leader Damiba named President after coup

11 February 2022 - 13:04 By Katarina Hoije
The gold-producing nation is the third West African country to succumb to a coup in the past year.
The gold-producing nation is the third West African country to succumb to a coup in the past year. 
Image: Bloomberg

The leader of the junta that overthrew Burkina Faso’s democratically elected government in a coup last month has been made president.

The Constitutional Council appointed Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba president of the West African nation Thursday, it said in an emailed statement. A swearing-in ceremony is planned in the coming days, it said.

Soldiers toppled then-President Roch Marc Christian Kabore in a January 24 coup, accusing him of failing to tackle an Islamist insurgency that’s spreading in the Sahel region. The US and United Nations condemned the takeover, while the Economic Community of West African States has demanded an election timeline to restore civilian rule.

The gold-producing nation is the third West African country to succumb to a coup in the past year. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No, the R350 grant won’t be increased to R700 - Sassa clears the air South Africa
  2. ‘Criticism is fine but hurling insults is unwelcome’: Dali Mpofu hits back at ... South Africa
  3. More than 5,000 sign Bongani Bingwa petition South Africa
  4. Zuma will not attend ceremony honouring him at Groot Marico heritage site South Africa
  5. 'It’s weak!’ - Fana Mokoena defends Bongani Bingwa as petition against radio ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022