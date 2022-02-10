Burkina Faso military leader Damiba named President after coup

The leader of the junta that overthrew Burkina Faso’s democratically elected government in a coup last month has been made president.

The Constitutional Council appointed Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba president of the West African nation Thursday, it said in an emailed statement. A swearing-in ceremony is planned in the coming days, it said.

Soldiers toppled then-President Roch Marc Christian Kabore in a January 24 coup, accusing him of failing to tackle an Islamist insurgency that’s spreading in the Sahel region. The US and United Nations condemned the takeover, while the Economic Community of West African States has demanded an election timeline to restore civilian rule.

The gold-producing nation is the third West African country to succumb to a coup in the past year.

