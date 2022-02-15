Opposition parties will never rule Zimbabwe, Mnangagwa says

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has crowed that opposition parties will never rule the country.

He was speaking at a rally in Epworth on Saturday, one of the poorest and most populated towns in the country. The Zanu-PF rally dubbed “mother of all rallies” is the launch of the ruling party’s campaign before the March 26 by-elections.

Addressing thousands of people Mnangagwa said: “The Chamisa-led party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) will never rule Zimbabwe. We can never allow them to get anywhere near power. They think what was done in Zambia by Hakainde Hichilema will happen again here in Zimbabwe. It’s not going to happen.”

The crowed cheered in response.

Epworth, once an informal settlement, has 80% of its population living on less than US$2 per day. In a bid to win voters, Mnangagwa promised to give the more than 200,000 impoverished residents title deeds.

“We sourced funds and gave to Prof Murwira’s ministry to carry out a geospatial survey. We have completed the survey and will build flats. We will move those who built on roads to the flats because we cannot move someone into the open. Once you get hold of your title deed, you have security for your land. It becomes your inheritance,” said Mnangagwa.

Ruling party critics have accused Zanu-PF of failing to deliver on campaign promises and preying on the poor.

During a 2018 campaign rally, vice-president Constantino Chiwenga promised the residents of the oldest and poorest Mbare hostels that the government would develop the hostels by building modern apartment buildings with swimming pools — but the promises never materialised.

TimesLIVE