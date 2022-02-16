Africa

Gunfire, explosions rock Somalia's Mogadishu in multiple attacks

16 February 2022 - 07:46 By Reuters
Somali security forces secure the road leading to the scene of an explosion at a checkpoint near the Presidential palace in Mogadishu, Somalia February 10, 2022.
Somali security forces secure the road leading to the scene of an explosion at a checkpoint near the Presidential palace in Mogadishu, Somalia February 10, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Gunfire and explosions went off in Somalia's capital Mogadishu in the early hours of Wednesday as al Shabaab militants attacked police stations and security check points, the internal security minister said.

"The terrorists attacked the suburbs of Mogadishu and targeted our police stations and check points," Abdullahi Nor, the minister, wrote on Twitter.

"Our security defeated the enemy."

There were no immediate details on casualties.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. NSFAS welcomes court ruling proving it was not involved in erroneous R14m ... South Africa
  2. ‘Indian’ reference on drinks bill shocks customer South Africa
  3. Police commissioner lashes out at Cele over claim he plotted with Malema South Africa
  4. ‘Don’t suffer from amnesia now’ — Inside Tito Mboweni and Fikile Mbalula’s ... South Africa
  5. Wager of R150 wins Ballito player R167m lottery jackpot South Africa

Latest Videos

Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022
'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022