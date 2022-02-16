St Helena ready to welcome first scheduled flights in almost two years

One of the world's remotest islands will have its connection to the outside restored when regional airline Airlink restarts flights in March.

The airline, which had been flying to St Helena, a tiny volcanic outcrop in the South Atlantic, suspended flights as the island closed its borders on March 21 2020 to protect its inhabitants from Covid-19.

“The scheduled Airlink service will recommence on Saturday, March 26 2022, with fortnightly flights between Johannesburg and St Helena and the monthly inter-island service with Ascension Island,” the airline said on Wednesday.

The carrier would introduce extra flights between the two islands at times of peak demand.

Airlink had been operating flights to the island, one of the UK's last remaining overseas territories, since November 2017 in terms of an agreement with the island's government.

The island lies roughly 2,000km off the west African coast and has one small hospital and two ventilators for its 4,439 inhabitants.