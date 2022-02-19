DRC nears deal with Israeli billionaire to recover assets

Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) government announced it is nearing a deal with Dan Gertler’s Fleurette Group to take back billions of dollars worth of its mining and oil assets in the country.

Companies owned by the Israeli billionaire, who is facing US sanctions for alleged corruption in DRC, control mining and oil permits throughout the central African nation as well as lucrative royalty streams for some of the world’s biggest copper and cobalt projects run by Glencore Plc and Eurasian Resources Group Sarl.

A spokesperson for Gertler did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment. He has denied all corruption allegations and has never been charged.

A Congolese government commission is close to reaching a memorandum of understanding with Fleurette Group to recover oil and mining assets valued at more than $2bn (about R30bn) “as well as a substantial part of the Kamoto Copper Company royalties”, according to minutes from Friday’s council of ministers meeting read on national television by Augustin Kibassa, minister for post and telecommunications.

Kamoto Copper is managed by Glencore, which declined to comment.

A consortium of Congolese and international non-governmental organisations known as Congo is Not for Sale praised the deal as a “first step” in recovering Gertler’s assets in an emailed statement on Saturday. It called on the government “to make the process and results of the negotiations more transparent”.