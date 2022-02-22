How midwives supplement an ailing health system in Zimbabwe

A dim candle flame lighting the room can be seen from outside through the open door at a backyard maternity ward in Mabvuku, a populous and high-density suburb in the east of Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe.

Inside the tiny room, Rosemary Rambakupetwa, 21, is seated on a mat, staring at her new baby boy who is lying on top of brightly coloured baby blankets.

This is Rambakupetwa’s firstborn and, less than two hours after delivery, she cannot hide her excitement.

“Becoming a mother has always been my dream,” she says, smiling.

Rambakupetwa, who has been here since dawn, spent 16 hours in labour. Ageless Kunzara is the midwife who has been looking after her. Known as Mbuya Nyamukuta, a Shona name that translates to midwife in English, Kunzara, 68, had a mother who was a midwife. She started helping women to deliver in 1986 in her home in Goromonzi, a rural community 32km southeast of Harare.

“One day an expecting woman came to deliver and my mother was not around. I had no choice but to help her. When my mother came, she said I had done it correctly,” Kunzara recalls. That was the beginning of her midwifery work.

Trained by the best

Kunzara, a mother of 10, says though not professionally certified as a midwife, in 1995 she received training from nurses at clinics in her home area and senior midwives from her church.

By 2004, when she moved to Mabvuku after the death of her husband in 2001, she had vast experience in home deliveries. She left her job at a security services company in 2008 to become a full-time midwife, a job she loves.