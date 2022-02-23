Africa

Eighteen civilians killed in west Niger attack, government says

23 February 2022 - 12:05 By Reuters
Interior Minister Alkassoum Indatou attributed Sunday's attack in the Tillaberi region, near the border with Mali, to “armed bandits, aboard several motorcycles, who have not yet been identified.”
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

Eighteen civilians were killed when their transport vehicle came under attack in a part of western Niger frequently targeted by Islamist militants, the government said on Tuesday.

He said in a statement that 13 of the victims were from the village of Foney Ganda and five from the village of Tizegorou.

Local officials have blamed a series of massacres of civilians since last year on Islamic State's affiliate in West Africa, which along with al Qaeda-linked militants has been responsible for spiralling violence across the Sahelian countries of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso.

