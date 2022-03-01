Africa

Burkina Faso national conference approves 3-year military-led transition

01 March 2022 - 10:15 By Reuters
Military leaders announced that they are taking over the government of Burkino Faso on January 24 2022.
Military leaders announced that they are taking over the government of Burkino Faso on January 24 2022.
Image: File Photo

(

A national conference in Burkina Faso has adopted a charter that will allow a junta that seized power in the West African state in January to lead a 3-year transition, a Reuters reporter said.

The conference approved the charter, which was later signed by junta leader Lt-Col Henri-Paul Damiba in the early hours of Tuesday after a daylong debate in the capital Ouagadougou.

Damiba, who did not speak during the signing, led the January 24 coup that ousted President Roch Marc Kabore.

The coup, the fourth in the West Africa region in 18 months, including two in Mali, and an attempted coup in Guinea Bissau in early February, has raised concerns of a backslide in democracy in a region that was shedding its “coup belt” moniker.

A commission that drafted the transitional charter had proposed a two-and-a-half year transition, saying the junta had said it needed around two years to stabilise the country and organise elections.

Burkina Faso, alongside neighbours Mali and Niger, is struggling to contain attacks by armed militants linked to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State who have killed thousands of people and displaced hundreds of thousands in the West Africa Sahel area, rendering swathes of territories ungovernable and weakening governments.

Eddie Komboigo, leader of a main opposition party who came second in the 2020 presidential election, welcomed the charter.

“It is true that not everyone is going to be happy with the transitional charter ... but is was the consensus that we reached,” Komboigo said, urging the junta to negotiate with regional leaders and international partners so that all can agree on the length of the transition.

Burkina Faso was suspended from the Economic Community of West African States, and the AU, which have both called for a speedy return to constitutional order, while the US has halted nearly $160m aid due to the coup.

READ MORE

Burkina Faso military leader Damiba named President after coup

The leader of the junta that overthrew Burkina Faso’s democratically elected government in a coup last month has been made president.
News
2 weeks ago

Burkina Faso investigates blast that killed over 60 at gold miners market

One person has been detained and an investigation opened to determine the cause of an explosion that killed scores of people at an informal gold ...
News
6 days ago

Two weeks after Burkina Faso coup, UN Security Council expresses 'serious concern'

The United Nations Security Council expressed “serious concern about the unconstitutional change of government” in Burkina Faso in a statement more ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Race for ANC top six positions heats up, here's who has been touted for deputy Politics
  2. Ramaphosa 'unhappy' over SA's Russia invasion flip-flop News
  3. Magashule loses influence in Free State as allies turn against him Politics
  4. Putin races the clock as fast military advance ‘frustrated’ World
  5. Tremor recorded in Centurion South Africa

Latest Videos

Kidnapped in SA: Bangladeshi man speaks of kidnap-for-ransom ordeal
Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA