Ukraine turmoil leads to drastic price increases for mealie meal and flour in Zimbabwe

15 March 2022 - 07:00 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO
Zimbabwe has announced an increase in food prices after Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia supplies a significant amount of wheat to Zimbabwe.
Zimbabweans are taking flak from the Ukraine/Russia conflict.

On Monday, the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) announced a 15% increase in the price of mealie meal and bread flour.

GMAZ chair Tafadzwa Musarara said the increase was the result of the Russia — Ukraine war and warned that prices may rise further because of supply chain challenges.

“The Grain Marketing Board had increased the cost of maize from ZWL$43,000  to ZWL$50,000 per tonne, necessitating an upward review in mealie meal prices. Coupled with this, fuel prices have also surged with the geopolitics in the Balkan region, in particular the Russia-Ukraine conflict, adding substantially to operating costs,” said Musarara.  

The retail price for 10kg of Roller Meal brand maize meal will increase from ZWL$955 to ZWL$1,099. Bread flour will rise 14.74% from ZWL$119,000 to ZWL$136,544 a tonne. 

GMAZ said it was costing significantly more to get wheat into the country with the landing price increasing from US$475 to US$675.

Zimbabwe requires 400,000 tonnes of wheat a year, mainly for flour and bread. The country imports 50% of the wheat from Russia.

Last week, Zimbabwe increased fuel prices twice in five days. The hike was attributed to surging international oil prices.

