Zimbabwe by-elections marred by 'vote-buying, intimidation & irregularities'

As Zimbabwe heads for by-elections on Saturday the process has been marred by allegations of vote-buying, intimidation and irregularities.

The country has 133 seats up for grabs in the by-elections, comprising 28 parliamentary seats and 105 local council seats, emanating from recalls, deaths or dismissals.

Ahead of the by-elections, videos have been circulating on social media depicting alleged Zanu-PF officials distributing cash, groceries and fertiliser in exchange for votes.

This has dented the credibility of the polls.

“In Zimbabwe it is illegal to vote-buy, but the law is being blatantly broken by the ruling party Zanu-PF,” said Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono on social media.

“Citizens are being openly paid cash and given groceries across the country and the video is there for all to see. But nothing will be done.”