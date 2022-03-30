Ghana approves tax on electronic payments despite opposition protest

Ghana's parliament approved a new 1.5% tax on electronic payments, known as the “e-levy,” on Tuesday after the opposition walked out in protest.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta proposed the e-levy in November to widen the tax net and has presented it as a panacea for Ghana's raft of financial woes. Opposition was so fierce that it caused a brawl in parliament a month later.

Critics believe the e-levy lower-income people and small business owners out of the digital economy, while Ofori-Atta said it was a way to ensure Ghanaians “contribute their fair share” towards development.

Ruling MPs reintroduced the bill on Tuesday, when many opposition MPs were not present, a surprise move analysts had previously said would be one of the only ways for the tax to pass.

It was expected to be resubmitted next week, but parliament speaker Alban Bagbin said it should be treated as urgent business and fast-tracked it.

“The financial institutions of this country should not be subject to this punitive, insensitive tax. It would be a disincentive to the private sector of Ghana,” minority leader Haruna Iddrisu said in a statement in parliament.