Gas bonanza in limbo as Mozambique insurgency simmers

Southern African nations are considering extending the deployment of troops fighting an Islamic State-linked insurgency in Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province that prompted TotalEnergies SE to stall a $20bn (R291bn) natural gas project.

Ministers from the 16-member Southern African Development Community (Sadc) met in Pretoria on Sunday to discuss the bloc’s mission, which expires on April 14. Heads of state were supposed to decide Monday whether to extend it, but their talks were postponed and have yet to be rescheduled. Sadc first dispatched soldiers in July to help restore peace, joining troops sent by Rwanda, which isn’t a member.

Sadc spokesperson Barbara Lopi on Monday declined to comment on the ministers’ recommendations until the heads of state have considered them.

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi asked Sadc and Rwanda for military help after a March 2021 raid on Palma, the town closest to the TotalEnergies site, that left dozens of people dead. The attack prompted the company to withdraw staff and declare force majeure on its project, which is one of Africa’s biggest private investments and has the potential to transform the economy of the word’s third-poorest nation.

It will restart only once there is lasting peace and displaced people return home, CEO Patrick Pouyanne said in February.