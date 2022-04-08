More than two-thirds of Africans infected by Covid-19 since pandemic began — WHO

More than two-thirds of Africans have been infected by Covid-19 since the pandemic started — 97 times more than reported confirmed cases, according to a World Health Organisation (WHO) study.

The study found that by September 2021, 800-million Africans had been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, compared with 8.2-million cases reported at that time.

The WHO said under-counting happened everywhere, but to a lesser degree than in Africa. On average globally, infections were 16 times higher than confirmed cases.

The agency's regional director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, said the continent's high exposure to the virus and declining infection rates did not mean that Africa could declare victory against Covid-19.

"The risks of more lethal variants emerging which overwhelm immunity gained from past infections cannot be brushed aside," she said, calling for increased testing.

The study consisted of synthesising 151 previous studies on seroprevalence in Africa, the proportion of individuals with SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in their blood serum.

It found that exposure to the virus had rocketed from 3% in June 2020 to 65% in September 2021, with sharp rises after the emergence of the Beta and Delta variants.