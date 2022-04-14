×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Ivory Coast President Ouattara says will name slimmed-down government next week

14 April 2022 - 11:27 By Reuters
Achi was not immediately available for comment.
Achi was not immediately available for comment.
Image: REUTERS/Luc Gnago/ File Photo

Ivory Coast Prime Minister Patrick Achi tabled his resignation and that of his government on Wednesday as President Alassane Ouattara plans to slim down the size of the cabinet, Ouattara said on Wednesday.

Ouattara said he would reduce the government to around 30 ministers from the current 41, with new appointments to be made next week to govern the world's top cocoa producer.

The president is expected to address a joint session of the West African country's parliament on April 19, a government spokesperson told Reuters.

A slimmer cabinet will be more efficient and in tune with the global economic climate, Ouattara said during the cabinet meeting at which he accepted the government's resignation.

“It is imperative to reduce state spending and refocus on social and security resilience,” he added.

He did not specify which ministerial positions would be cut.

Achi was not immediately available for comment.

At the cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister said his decision to resign followed the intentions by the president to reshuffle the government.

“We have given the best of ourselves to execute your vision for 2030,” he told Ouattara.

Achi, 66, was appointed prime minister in March last year.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Here’s how to check if you are owed a R350 grant from the previous cycle South Africa
  2. Here’s how much mayor Gayton McKenzie is set to earn after pledge to donate all ... South Africa
  3. 'Low visibility, the works': More gloomy weather predicted for parts of SA South Africa
  4. WATCH | Umdloti residents evacuate as mudslide hits apartment building South Africa
  5. Bantu Holomisa: SA must hear out Operation Dudula South Africa

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground