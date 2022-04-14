Ivory Coast President Ouattara says will name slimmed-down government next week

A slimmer cabinet will be more efficient and in tune with the global economic climate, Ouattara said during the cabinet meeting at which he accepted the government's resignation.

“It is imperative to reduce state spending and refocus on social and security resilience,” he added.

He did not specify which ministerial positions would be cut.

Achi was not immediately available for comment.

At the cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister said his decision to resign followed the intentions by the president to reshuffle the government.

“We have given the best of ourselves to execute your vision for 2030,” he told Ouattara.

Achi, 66, was appointed prime minister in March last year.

