Islamist militants overrun AU camp in Somalia

Al-Qaeda-linked militants overran an AU peacekeepers’ camp in the centre of Somalia, a security source and the group said on Tuesday in what appears to be one of the Al-Shabaab group’s biggest attacks this year.

A resident said three civilians died in crossfire during the attack, while the number of AU soldiers killed or captured was unclear.

The chairperson of the AU commission Moussa Faki Mahamat paid tribute to the Burundian peacekeepers who lost their lives, but did not say how many died.

Somalia is preparing to hold long-delayed presidential elections with political rivalries having split the security services, distracting them from the fight against the Al-Shabaab insurgency.

Somalia's presidency condemned the attack on the AU Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) base near El Baraf, about 130km north of the capital Mogadishu, and called for increased military support.

“The mujahideen launched a predawn raid on an ATMIS military base in El Baraf,” an Al-Shabaab statement said. “After a fierce firefight, the mujahideen managed to overrun the base and are now in complete control of the entire military base.”