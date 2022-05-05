×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

New Africa Covid-19 cases outside southern region remain low

05 May 2022 - 13:24 By Janice Kew
In the past week, 85 virus deaths were reported across the continent, down from 207 the previous week. So far, 11 African countries have experienced a fifth wave.
In the past week, 85 virus deaths were reported across the continent, down from 207 the previous week. So far, 11 African countries have experienced a fifth wave. 
Image: Bloomberg

Outside Southern Africa, new Covid-19 cases on the continent remain low, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

SA is reporting the most weekly new cases, Africa CDC Deputy Director Ahmed Ogwell Ouma told reporters Thursday in a virtual briefing. In most of the African countries that are experiencing a fifth wave, it’s more severe than previous ones, he said. 

In the past week, 85 virus deaths were reported across the continent, down from 207 the previous week. So far, 11 African countries have experienced a fifth wave. 

SA’s daily coronavirus test positivity rate on Wednesday rose to its highest level yet of its fifth wave of infections.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hillary Gardee found dead, says ‘heartbroken’ EFF South Africa
  2. SA's latest multimillionaire, who played an hour before draw, bags R39m Lotto ... South Africa
  3. Planning to collect your grant on Tuesday? Check the dates, some beneficiaries ... South Africa
  4. Groote Schuur leads another breakthrough medical procedure South Africa
  5. 'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester found dead in his Mangaung prison cell South Africa

Latest Videos

Mapping the final moments before Hillary Gardee's murder
WATCH | Hillary Gardee murder: What we know so far