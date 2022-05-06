'Help! Lion!' Turns out it was just a shopping bag

Residents of Meru in Kenya panicked when they spotted a lion hiding in a nearby bush and called the Kenya Wildlife Service for assistance.

The rescue team rushed to the scene, armed and ready. However, the “lion” turned out to be a carrier bag with a realistic lion face printed on it.

Officers from the Kenya Wildlife Service found seedlings of an avocado plant in the bag, which explains why it looked full and why the residents mistook the bag for a lion's head peeping out from under the hedge.

In a tweet, the wildlife department praised the public for sounding the alarm.