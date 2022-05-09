×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Zambia expects debt negotiations to finish by end of June - minister

09 May 2022 - 12:17 By Reuters
Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema.
Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema.
Image: Mary Altaffer/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema said on Monday that the country aims to avoid another debt default and its finance minister said the country's debt negotiations should be completed by the end of June.

“We borrowed way too much, it is one of our priorities to restructure our debt,” Hichilema said during a speech to the Indaba mining conference in Cape Town.

Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane told Reuters in an interview that debt talks should end in June.

Zambia, Africa's second-biggest copper producer, became the first pandemic-era sovereign default in 2020, struggling with debt that has reached 120% of GDP. Its debt was $31.74 billion at the end of 2021, according to official government data — of which $17.27 billion is external debt.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Russian oil worth R3.5bn heads to SA as sanctions squeeze Putin News
  2. Zweli Mkhize’s ghost haunts ANC Eastern Cape contest Politics
  3. UPDATE | Suspect arrested for Hillary Gardee’s murder is 39-year-old man South Africa
  4. Joburg car dealer charged for alleged R10.5m finance fraud on trade-ins South Africa
  5. Hawks pounce on three Boksburg shops selling 'genuine' Ford products South Africa

Latest Videos

Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil