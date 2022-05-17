Biden approves redeployment of under 500 ground troops to Somalia

The Pentagon said the troops would not be directly fighting in combat operations, but working to train, advise and equip Somali forces.

“Secretary's (Austin's) view was that the episodic engagement model was inefficient and increasingly unsustainable,” Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

The revamped troop presence will include fewer than 500 US troops, another US official said.

Al-Shabaab is seeking to topple the government and establish its own rule in Somalia based on its strict interpretation of Islamic Sharia law.

The insurgent group frequently carries out bombings in Mogadishu and elsewhere as part of its war against the Horn of Africa country's central government.

“It's good news to have US troops on the ground and counterterrorism efforts can be reinitiated,” said Colonel Ahmed Sheikh, the former commander of Somalia's elite Danab Special Forces unit, trained by US troops. “This will be a huge boost for the new president — he has a big task ahead,” he added.

Former Somali leader Hassan Sheikh Mohamud won the presidency again in voting by parliamentarians on Sunday.

Somalia has endured conflict and clan battles with no strong central government since the fall of dictator Mohamed Siad Barre in 1991. The government has little control beyond the capital and the AU contingent guards in an Iraq-style “Green Zone.”

While the United States did not have troops in Somalia since Trump ordered their withdrawal in December 2020, the military has occasionally carried out strikes in the country and has had troops in nearby countries.

