Kenya presidential contenders pick rights champion, political campaigner as running mates

Kenya's top two presidential candidates have announced their running mates, with veteran contender Raila Odinga opting for a champion of women's rights and social justice and his rival William Ruto choosing a skilled political campaigner.

Both selected running mates are Kikuyus, Kenya's most populous ethnic group, as Odinga and Ruto — who hail from other communities — seek to attract Kikuyu votes.

Announcing his choice, Odinga, 77, on Monday named Martha Karua, a former justice minister who earned herself the nickname “Iron Lady” for tackling all comers in a male-dominated political landscape. She made her own presidential bid in 2013 after serving in parliament for two decades.

“I want to say this is a moment for the women of Kenya,” Karua said.

Lawyer Karua served in the cabinet as minister for water, and as minister for justice from 2003-09. She resigned due to what she called differences of opinion with the government of President Mwai Kibaki, including on the appointment of judges.

While unveiling her name in front of thousands of ecstatic supporters, Odinga praised Karua for her reformist credentials.