×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Burkina Faso rescuers find no survivors in flooded mine's rescue chamber

18 May 2022 - 10:06 By Anne Mimault and Thiam Ndiaga

Rescue workers have found no survivors in a rescue chamber deep inside a flooded zinc mine in Burkina Faso, the government and the mine owner said on Tuesday, all but extinguishing hope that eight missing miners could still be alive after a month...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Emotional UKZN graduate touches SA hearts and unexpectedly lands a job South Africa
  2. Court rules in favour of Gauteng education department in placement dispute News
  3. Operation Dudula now targeting ‘both legal and illegal immigrants’ South Africa
  4. ConCourt overturns life sentence of law student who stabbed police officers he ... South Africa
  5. Cash poured into Dudu Myeni’s bank account from Jacob Zuma Foundation Politics

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August