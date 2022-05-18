EU leaves military training in Mali suspended, stops short of ending mission

The EU will leave its military training mission in Mali suspended, but will not terminate it for the time being, the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

“We decided to reaffirm our decision of suspending operational training ..., but we are not cancelling this mission,” the European Union's foreign policy chief told reporters in Brussels after a meeting of the bloc's defence ministers.

On Sunday, Mali's military junta said the country was pulling out of the G5 Sahel force, a multinational force in Western Africa that has been supported by the West for years.

Borrell called the decision regrettable.

He also criticised the junta for failing to distance itself from the Wagner group, Russian mercenaries that have come to the aid of Mali's military and are being blamed for human rights violations.