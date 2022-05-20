Ugandan leader's pro-Putin son touted for presidency, may face tricky ride

The soldier son of Uganda's long-serving President Yoweri Museveni is signalling his readiness to take over his father's job, with comments on global affairs from Ukraine to Ethiopia and birthday festivities akin to political rallies.

However, should he run instead of Museveni in the next presidential election due for 2026, Muhoozi Kainerugaba would face stiff opposition from opponents determined to prevent a family dynasty in the East African nation.

Trained at both Britain's Sandhurst military academy and the United States' Fort Leavenworth, the 48-year-old is a lieutenant general who commands Uganda's land forces and is widely regarded as the de facto head of the military.

Though Ugandan law bars serving officers from party politics, he has promised a policy platform soon, projected himself as a champion of youth, and spoken of his ambition.

"When Team MK wins power in this country, which we will! Our first act will be to increase the sports budget!" he tweeted earlier this month after nationwide rallies for his birthday.

Though reticent and taciturn in person, Kainerugaba is a bubbly character on social media, trading barbs with opposition figures and weighing into politics.

"Putin is absolutely right," he wrote four days after Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, despite Uganda's traditional alliance with the West.

"The majority of mankind (that are non-white) support Russia's stand in Ukraine."

He has also backed rebellious forces in Ethiopia's north Tigray and threatened to intervene in a coup in Guinea.

For weeks around his 48th birthday on April 24, ruling party supporters held rallies and charity events, many wearing T-shirts with Kainerugaba's image.

He joined a marathon in Kampala and a party at a cricket pitch in Entebbe in his honour. On the day of his birthday, his father hosted a celebratory dinner with senior officials and Rwanda's President Paul Kagame present.

"The fact that all those who used to abuse me on a daily basis are now being forced to swallow their words by the people is great!!" Kainerugaba tweeted earlier this month.