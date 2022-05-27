Ramaphosa to attend AU’s 16th extraordinary summit in Equatorial Guinea

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday expected to undertake a working visit to Equatorial Guinea to attend the African Union’s (AU) 16th extraordinary summit on terrorism and unconstitutional changes of government in Africa.

Acting presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said the summit will take place in Malabo on Saturday. It is the first high-level political platform since 2000 for heads of state to address a new wave of unconstitutional changes of government.

“In response to the growing threat of terrorism and violent extremism, the AU Assembly, at its 35th ordinary session held in February 2022, decided to convene an ‘extraordinary summit on terrorism and unconstitutional changes of governments in Africa’, as proposed by Angola,” said Seale.

The summit is expected to assess the persistent threats, evaluate response mechanisms and decide on the specific actions and measures necessary to strengthen the collective security of member states facing terrorism and violent extremism, he said.

“The summit will also discuss actionable measures needed to stem the upsurge in these challenges on the continent."

It is also the first opportunity for African leaders since 2014 to address collective defence and security in the face of terrorism and violent extremism affecting all five regions of the AU.

TimesLIVE

