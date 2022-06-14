×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Zimbabwe court convicts, fines New York Times freelancer

14 June 2022 - 19:39 By Reuters
The New York Times said the accreditation of its journalists Christina Goldbaum and Joao Silva by a Zimbabwe Media Commission official was above board.
The New York Times said the accreditation of its journalists Christina Goldbaum and Joao Silva by a Zimbabwe Media Commission official was above board.
Image: 123RF/OLEG DUDKO/ File photo

A Zimbabwean freelance reporter working for the New York Times was on Tuesday convicted and fined after he was accused of obtaining fake accreditation documents for two of the US newspaper's journalists on a visit, his lawyer said.

Jeffrey Moyo, a 37-year-old Zimbabwean, spent three weeks in jail last year and his trial started in January.

The New York Times has denied the charges, saying the accreditation of its journalists Christina Goldbaum and Joao Silva by a Zimbabwe Media Commission official was above board.

The two American journalists were expelled from Zimbabwe.

"Jeff has been convicted and sentenced to pay 200,000 Zimbabwe dollars (about $615). He was charged with violating Section 36 of the Immigration Act," Moyo's lawyer, Doug Coltart, told Reuters.

Coltart said Moyo would appeal his conviction.

Critics say Zimbabwe's government, under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has continued the authoritarian ways of his predecessor, the late Robert Mugabe, despite earlier promises to end rights abuses.

READ MORE:

Citizens Coalition for Change activist in Zimbabwe found dead, mutilated

Moreblessing Ali, 46, disappeared two weeks ago and was found dead on Saturday.
News
1 day ago

SA accused of meddling in Pan African parliament presidency vote

The SA Development Community (SADC) caucus appears to be divided over two candidates who are gunning for Pan African Parliament (PAP) presidency with ...
News
2 days ago

Being foreign in SA can make you want to kill yourself

Xenophobia and other hardships mean immigrants account for a disproportionate share of attempted suicides
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet Imanuwela David: The $4m Phala Phala heist ‘mastermind’ who became a ... News
  2. Nedbank manager loses job after signing her own R28,000 expense claims South Africa
  3. IT tender cloud hangs over office of chief justice amid R225m contract News
  4. ‘I’m a hustler, but I didn’t steal the president’s cash’ News
  5. South Africans who sell their identities to foreign nationals lose their status ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...