East Africa plans to spend its way out of Russia-created crisis

East African finance chiefs increased spending plans to a record to sustain economic growth as they try to cope with the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Finance ministers of Tanzania and Uganda presented their budget speeches on Tuesday, while those of Kenya, Ethiopia and Rwanda submitted theirs earlier. Challenges they face as a result of Russia’s war and domestic issues, including prolonged drought and political disruptions, range from heavier debt burdens to mounting inflationary pressures and weakening currencies.

Of grave concern are blocked supplies from Russia and Ukraine, which have increased the cost of key commodities — energy, wheat and fertiliser — forcing some governments to boost subsidies. Increased demand for dollars for imports has put east African currencies under immense pressure.

The following charts show some of the highlights of the spending plans in the wake of the war:

Six of East Africa’s governments increased spending plans for the year starting July as they look to spur economic growth, despite the affect of the war in Ukraine curtailing the region’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

To try curb inflation and ease pressure on currencies, Kenya and Tanzania have imposed measures, including subsidies on items such as fuel. Uganda ruled out subsidies, citing revenue risks, but joined Kenya in raising benchmark interest rates for the first time in years.

“The big picture is generally the same — inflation will remain high across East Africa over the coming months, dampening the regional economic outlook,” said Liam Carson, an economist with London-based International Growth Centre.