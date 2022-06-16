×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

UK condemns court decision to block Rwanda deportation, will not leave convention

16 June 2022 - 13:54 By Muvija M
Britain's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, leaves to attend Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons on June 15, 2022 in London, England. Johnson is expected to take questions from MPs after the European Court Of Human Rights grounded yesterday's government flight carrying asylum seekers to Rwanda.
Britain's Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, leaves to attend Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons on June 15, 2022 in London, England. Johnson is expected to take questions from MPs after the European Court Of Human Rights grounded yesterday's government flight carrying asylum seekers to Rwanda.
Image: Carl Court/Getty Images

Britain has no plans to leave the European Convention on Human Rights, but the Strasbourg court which enforces it overstepped its powers in blocking the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda, deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

The government was thwarted in its attempt to send a handful of migrants on a charter plane more than 6,4000km to Rwanda on Tuesday after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) stepped in to issue injunctions, cancelling the flight.

Raab, who is also Britain's justice secretary, criticised the Strasbourg-based court for essentially blocking the flight, part of a policy which London says will stem the flow of migrants making dangerous trips across the English Channel from France.

Raab said the flights would take place despite criticism from the United Nations, the leadership of the Church of England and Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, who has privately described the plan as "appalling" according to media reports.

"Our plans involve staying within the Convention, the European Convention. It is also important the Strasbourg court reflects and stays faithful to its mandate as part of the convention," he told BBC television.

"The Strasbourg court itself has said for many years that there's no binding power of injunction. And then later on they said: 'Well actually, we can issue such binding injunctions.' It is not grounded in the Convention," Raab told Sky News.

The European court's late intervention had led some in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party to call for Britain to pull out of the European Convention on Human Rights altogether.

Challenged over death threats on social media to human rights lawyers, Raab said they were unacceptable but Britain's Human Rights Act had led to an "industry" of lawyers promoting "elastic interpretations" of the law on behalf of their clients.

He added that the government could not give a fixed date for when it would be able to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Reuters

READ MORE:

UK migrant flight to Rwanda grounded as European Court steps in

Britain's first flight to take asylum seekers to Rwanda did not take off as scheduled on Tuesday after the European human rights court issued ...
News
1 day ago

UK's first migrant deportation flight to Rwanda set to depart on Tuesday

Britain's first scheduled flight taking asylum seekers to Rwanda was due to depart on Tuesday, with the government warning that anyone who avoided it ...
News
2 days ago

UK courts to hear last-minute appeals to stop first Rwanda deportation flight leaving

London's courts will hear two last-minute legal challenges on Monday to block the British government's controversial policy to deport asylum seekers ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘We have sides hidden under a mattress. It’s a steal’ — Nando’s throws jab at ... South Africa
  2. Meet Imanuwela David: The $4m Phala Phala heist ‘mastermind’ who became a ... News
  3. 'EFT only': Phala Phala Ankole auction will not accept any cash South Africa
  4. Arthur Fraser meets the Hawks to ‘assist’ with Ramaphosa investigation South Africa
  5. Pump up the pain — July looks set to deliver another big fuel price increase news

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...