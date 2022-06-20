Gunmen kill eight, kidnap 38 in Nigeria church attacks - officials

Gunmen killed eight people and kidnapped 38 others in an attack on two churches in the northern state of Kaduna on Sunday, an official from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said on Monday, weeks after a similar deadly attack in the south west.

The attack occurred during the morning service of a Catholic and Baptist church on Sunday, Reverend Danlami Gajere, CAN chairman for Kasuwan Magani ward in Kaduna state, told Reuters by phone.

The state police spokesperson and Kaduna's commissioner for internal security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.