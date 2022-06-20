×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

WATCH | Zimbabwe health workers strike after rejecting 100% pay rise

20 June 2022 - 19:10 By Reuters
Poeple walk past Zimbabwean medical workers as they sit outside Sally Mugabe Hospital during a strike by state doctors and nurses to press for higher pay, in Harare, Zimbabwe, June 20, 2022.
Poeple walk past Zimbabwean medical workers as they sit outside Sally Mugabe Hospital during a strike by state doctors and nurses to press for higher pay, in Harare, Zimbabwe, June 20, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwean health workers went on strike on Monday after rejecting a 100% wage hike offer last week, pressing their demand for payment in US dollars as the local currency slumps.

Zimbabwe's main nurses' union urged the government to negotiate and warned that lives would be lost if the dispute was not resolved quickly.

The government and health workers are at an impasse after inflation jumped to 131.7% in May, a grim echo of the hyperinflation that wiped out people's savings a decade ago.

Government workers rejected the below inflation 100% wage hike offer on Friday.

At Sally Mugabe Hospital in Harare, patients seeking treatment sat in the courtyard while doctors, nurses, radiographers and pharmacists left their workplaces to protest.

“The salaries that the health workers received last week were pathetic,” Enock Dongo, head of the Zimbabwe Nurses' Association, told Reuters, adding that the majority were paid 20,000 Zimbabwe dollars (about R850) a month.

He said health professionals across the country had decided to strike until they were paid $540 (about R8,655) a month, the pay they used to receive in 2018 before the local currency slumped.

Kindness Paradza, the deputy minister of information, publicity and broadcasting services, said the government was trying to find “a positive solution” to the standoff against a backdrop of economic challenges faced by the country due to sanctions.

Zimbabwean authorities blame the sanctions imposed by the US and EU since 2001 for the economic ills plaguing the southern African nation.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took over from longtime leader Robert Mugabe in a 2017 coup, has struggled to end an economic crisis that started under his predecessor. 

READ MORE:

Five-star Zimbabwe hotel resorts to buckets of hot water amid prolonged power outage

Prolonged power cuts this week forced Zimbabwe's premier five-star hotel to inform guests it could not provide hot water and air conditioning.
News
5 days ago

Zimbabwe court convicts, fines New York Times freelancer

A Zimbabwean freelance reporter working for the New York Times was on Tuesday convicted and fined after he was accused of obtaining fake ...
News
6 days ago

Challenge to government's move on Zimbabweans living legally in SA

A legal challenge is being mounted against the home affairs ministry's decision to terminate the permit system allowing Zimbabweans to live legally ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cold and wet weather predicted for large parts of SA early next week South Africa
  2. Sardine fever hits KwaZulu-Natal south coast South Africa
  3. Body corporate slapped with costs order after judge slams gate on sequestration News
  4. ‘So easy’ to rob the president, says heist ringleader News
  5. How to live in Sandton for just R3,100 a month News

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...